season-2-of-‘unauthorized-living’-coming-to-netflix-in-january-2020

Unauthorized Living – Copyright Netflix

The release of Unauthorized Living or as it’s known in Spanish “Vivir sin permiso”, quietly dropped onto Netflix in early 2019 and it’s absolutely worth your time. We knew about the renewal fairly early and now we know that season 2 of Unauthorized Living is dropping on Netflix in late January 2020.

As you know, Netflix has been buying up many foreign international titles to bolster its Netflix Original lineup. The first season of Unauthorized Living dropped onto Netflix on Friday the 15th of February 2019.

The series Spanish name literally translates to “Living without Permission” and first aired on Telecinco. This is going to be important regarding the show’s future as it’s only distributed by Netflix internationally rather than fully produced by the streaming service.

Has Unauthorized Living been renewed for season 2?

Yes, the series was instantly given a second season order. That’s before the season even aired in Spain. That’s most likely because Netflix had an early interest in the show.

The show did very well in Spain too with over 2.7 million viewers tuning in for the first season which roughly attributes to a 19% share.

The announcement was announced alongside a tweet from the production studio. Translated it roughly says: “We started filming the season 2 of @VSPserie! #VivirSinPermiso”

The cast members confirmed to be returning for season 2 include José Coronado, Álex González, Pilar Castro, Àlex Monner, Ricardo Gómez, Claudia Traisac, Carlos Hipólito Unax Ugalde, Giulia Charm and Luis Zahera.

When will season 2 of Unauthorized Living be on Netflix?

We had expected a 2020 release but thanks to an update to the show’s page on Netflix itself, we now know that Unauthorized Living season 2 will be on Netflix worldwide on January 31st, 2020. The series was not initially announced as part of the January 2020 lineup.

Are you looking forward to the second season of Unauthorized Living on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.