seanquvias-howard-found-dead-in-pond-after-leaving-home-with-fishing-pole

December 31, 2019 | 3: 41pm

A missing Tennessee teen’s body has been recovered from a pond, two days after he left home with a fishing pole and vanished, officials said.

Seanquvias Maurice Howard, 16, was discovered dead Monday near his home in Rogersville by a family member, the Kingsport Times News reported.

The teen had a history of suffering from seizures, but left home Saturday with the fishing gear — but without his medication for the condition, authorities said.

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office said no foul play is suspected in his death and an autopsy has been ordered.

Howard was a student at Cherokee High School, where he had joined the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, the newspaper reported.