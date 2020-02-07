sean-paul-is-heading-into-the-love-island-villa-to-host-a-party-this-weekend

Sean Paul is set to follow in Craig David’s footsteps by making his way into the Love Island villa.

The dancehall star will host a Spotify party for the remaining Islanders, which will hopefully help lift the tension after the latest recoupling.

In a teaser video – filmed in the Beach Hut – Sean promises he’s “ready to bring the fire.”

“Stay tuned.” he urges.

Love Island 2020: Series 6 – In pictures

The party – which, let’s be honest, is going to be very surreal – will see Sean perform a selection of his biggest hits, including his new single Calling on Me.

Thursday’s episode of the ITV2 show saw the villa rocked by the post-Casa Amor recoupling.

Four of the male Islanders chose to recouple with new women and while Mike Boateng and Luke Mabbott’s decisions were praised, Callum Jones and Nas Majeed’s returns – with Molly Smith and Eva Zapico, respectively – did not go down well.

The episode ended as Shaughna Phillips learnt of Callum’s decision and the 25-year-old was praised for her composed reaction.

The fallout from the recoupling will be the focus of Friday night’s episode.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, at 9pm on ITV2.