seamus-mallon-funeral-details-announced-as-clinton-pays-tribute-to-‘teacher-in-heart-and-practice’

Former US president Bill Clinton has paid tribute to former deputy First Minister Seamus Mallon after his death aged 83.

President Clinton said he and QUB Chancellor Hillary Rodham Clinton are “saddened” following the death of the man the couple described as “profoundly good”, who was a hero of the peace process in Northern Ireland.

“Seamus never wavered from his vision for a shared future where neighbors of all faiths could live in dignity—or from the belief he shared with John Hume and the entire SDLP that nonviolence was the only way to reach that goal,” said President Clinton.

The former SDLP deputy leader died at home on Friday in the care of his family following a period of illness.

His remains will repose at his late home until removal on Monday for Requiem Mass at midday in St James Church in Mullaghbrack.

He will be buried afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

President Clinton said he will always be grateful for the opportunity to have known and worked with the politician, who was one of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement.