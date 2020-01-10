sea-bream-with-smoked-paprika,-grapes-and-ajo-blanco-recipe

Ajo blanco is a cold Spanish soup but it also works well as a sauce. You can either fry the grapes, as here, or peel each one and dice the flesh, then squeeze over some lemon before serving it along with the fish.
Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes
SERVES
Six
INGREDIENTS
For the ajo blanco
- 2 garlic cloves, grated to a purée
- 100g blanched almonds
- 80g coarse white bread, torn
- 135ml extra-virgin olive oil
- 2½ tbsp sherry vinegar
- Juice of ½ lemon (or to taste)
For the grapes and fish
- olive oil, for frying
- 180g small white seedless grapes
- good squeeze of lemon
- 100g polenta or panko breadcrumbs
- 2 tsp smoked paprika
- 6 fillets of bream (about 100g each)
- wedges of lime, to serve
METHOD
- To make the ajo blanco put the garlic, almonds and bread into a food processor and whizz, slowly adding the olive oil, and then 200ml very cold water. The mixture should end up being smooth, but not too thick.
- Add the sherry vinegar, season to taste and add as much lemon juice as you need (tasting all the time).
- Heat a tablespoon of oil and fry the grapes until they are slightly blistered. Season and squeeze lemon juice on top. Set aside.
- To cook the bream, mix the polenta or panko and smoked paprika together and season. Dip the fillets into the mixture to coat both sides, gently shaking off the excess.
- Heat two heavy-based frying pans over a high heat. Add a little oil and, when really hot, add the bream fillets, skin-side down. Cook for two minutes until the fish is golden and the underside is crisp.
- Turn the fillets over and cook on the other side for another minute.
- Serve the fish with the ajo blanco spooned alongside, the grapes and wedges of lime.