sea-bream-with-smoked-paprika,-grapes-and-ajo-blanco-recipe

Ajo blanco is a cold Spanish soup but it also works well as a sauce. You can either fry the grapes, as here, or peel each one and dice the flesh, then squeeze over some lemon before serving it along with the fish.

Prep time: 20 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes

SERVES

Six

INGREDIENTS

For the ajo blanco

2 garlic cloves, grated to a purée

100g blanched almonds

80g coarse white bread, torn

135ml extra-virgin olive oil

2½ tbsp sherry vinegar

Juice of ½ lemon (or to taste)

For the grapes and fish

olive oil, for frying

180g small white seedless grapes

good squeeze of lemon

100g polenta or panko breadcrumbs

2 tsp smoked paprika

6 fillets of bream (about 100g each)

wedges of lime, to serve

METHOD