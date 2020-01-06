‘scuffle-among-students,-not-where-we-were-posted’:-police-on-jnu-attack

At least 34 faculty members and students were injured in the attack. (PTI)

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police today termed the attack on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus as a “scuffle” that arose due to differences between students over the online registration process, and denied claims that they were slow to respond to the situation.

In their first comments on the shocking incident that occurred on Sunday evening, the Delhi Police claimed that violence had erupted at a spot far away from where their personnel were posted.

“We are usually deployed in the admin block but the place where the scuffle broke out was a little farther. The JNU administration called us up around 7: 45 pm, after which we went and brought the situation under control. The Crime Branch will investigate the matter, and CCTV footage has been collected,” MS Randhawa, Public Relations Officer of the Delhi Police, told mediapersons.

At least 34 faculty members and students injured in a shocking attack by a gang of 70 to 100 masked assailants on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday evening. Students have accused the police of doing little other than blocking the institution gates at a time when the assailants were going from hostel to hostel indiscriscrimately assaulting their occupants with iron rods and blunt weapons.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union alleges that the culprits belong to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, an organisation linked to the ruling BJP.

In his address to the press, Mr Randhawa said that the volatile situation arose from differences between students over the ongoing online registration process in the university. “There were some issues between students, but JNU is a closed campus and only its security personnel can decide who can enter and who can’t,” he said, adding that a fact-finding committee has been formed to identify the attackers.

Sources in the Delhi Police had earlier said that they have identified some of the culprits from emerging video clips and photographs of the incident.