scrubs’-zach-braff-and-donald-faison-start-a-podcast-to-revisit-their-favorite-show-moments

Zach Braff Wants a Scrubs Revival Movie

To rescue you from your quarantine boredom, Zach Braff and Donald Faison are putting their own spin on the sitcom reunion with their new Scrubs podcast called Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald. A decade after the NBC medical dramedy’s series finale, the pair will be revisiting each episode and providing their commentary,Entertainment Weekly originally reported.Braff and Faison, who played J.D. and Turk on Scrubs, respectively, are doing everything fans could want from a podcast about their favorite show, from interviewing cast and crew, including creator Bill Lawrence, to taking calls from listeners.

“It’s almost like DVD commentary,” Braff said. “We’ll sit around and talk about funny stories and things we remember behind the scenes.””We started thinking of doing this for the people who did watch the show, fans of Zach and I who are wondering what we’re doing and how we’re doing,” Faison said. “This is a great place to check-in and hopefully enjoying conversations between two best friends.”This Viral Clip From Scrubs Shows the Value in Social Distancing

In the first episode, Braff chatted about his initially unsuccessful auditions for the part, and remarked that he was “truly head over heels in love” with co-star Sarah Chalke, who played his love interest, Elliot. They also discussed hearing the now-iconic theme song for the first time, as well as the trials and tribulations of filming in an abandoned hospital, which fans will recognize as Sacred Heart.”I talk about Clueless as the jump-off point in my life,” Faison shared, “but Scrubs was really the thing that took it over the top for me as an actor.”Scrubs is available to stream on Hulu. Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison, ScrubsPhoto: Getty Images