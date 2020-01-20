screen-actors-guild-awards-2020-sees-reunion-of-big-little-lies-cast,-including-nicole-kidman,-meryl-streep

At the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday, the Big Little Lies cast looked like one happy family. From admiring each other’s outfits on the red carpet, to clicking happy selfies amidst the ceremony, the women really came through for one another.

The stars of the HBO show, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Meryl Streep, all beamed as they posed for a photo together, sending Twitter into overdrive, who could not stop talking of this ‘reunion.’

Following the first two successful seasons of Big Little Lies, fans are clamouring for more from the Monterey Five. While nothing formal has been announced, Kidman and Dern have teased the possibility of all the women, including Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, and Kravitz, return for a third season.

On Sunday, at the 2020 SAG Awards, Kidman clarified her past comments about the HBO series, which was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. “We tread carefully now,” she said, after explaining she did not say it would “absolutely not” happen. “I said, ‘Definitely. Just not now.’”

Further in a playful banter, the actress pointed out Dern is extremely busy these days, to which the Marriage Story actress replied that she will go wherever Kidman wants her to go because she is her boss. “So when my boss calls, I’ll show up,” Dern said.

Check out the photos here

In case anyone was wondering…the ladies of Monterey are alive and well. 🌊💛 #SAGAwards https://t.co/GsEJjSdod2 pic.twitter.com/Hif2JbJoGi — E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020

Sooo, who do we believe: Laura Dern or Nicole Kidman on #BigLittleLies season 3 being a go?! #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/efFB9XsW9z — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 20, 2020

It’s *Big Littlereunions like this that get us through awards season, honestly. #SAGAwards https://t.co/3kqzMkDcmA pic.twitter.com/N2ckjtRkte — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 20, 2020

Kidman told Entertainment Tonight at the 2020 Producer Guild Awards it is ‘certainly more of a dream than it is a reality.’ Dern, however, claimed she would not turn down the chance to play Renata again.

While Big Little Lies was not victorious at the award show, star Dern ended up winning another honour, as she took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor In A Supporting Role for her turn in Marriage Story. In her acceptance speech, Dern also ended up giving a huge shoutout to the Big Little Lies cast, stating they are the ‘most blessed people in the world.’

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 20, 2020 12: 51: 02 IST