Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellwegger, The Crown win top honours

A partial list of winners at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild awards, presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker. Twitter

FILM

Actress: Renée Zellwegger, Judy

Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Ensemble: Parasite

Actress in a supporting role: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

Stunt Ensemble: Avengers: Endgame

TELEVISION

Actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Comedy series ensemble: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Actor in a drama series: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Actress in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Drama series ensemble: The Crown

Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verson

Actress in a limited TV movie or series: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

TV Stunt Ensemble: Game of Thrones

Updated Date: Jan 20, 2020 10: 09: 31 IST