screen-actors-guild-awards-2020-highlights:-joaquin-phoenix-pays-tribute-to-heath-ledger;-brad-pitt,-jennifer-aniston’s-reunion

At the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild awards, presented on Sunday, Parasite became the first foreign-language movie to win SAG’s coveted best ensemble prize. Elsewhere in the film categories, Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for Joker, while Renée Zellweger was tapped as best actress for Judy. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Brad Pitt and Marriage Story‘s Laura Dern won for best supporting actor and actress, respectively.

Here are some of the more memorable moments from inside Sunday night’s ceremony at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Joaquin Phoenix

Take notes boys and girls this is how it’s done. Joaquin Phoenix: Award Acceptance Speech | 26th Annual SAG Awards #SAGAwards #JoaquinPheonix #Joker #HeathLedger pic.twitter.com/oAYHwMO8ec — MOVIE-NONSENSE (@movienonsense) January 21, 2020

Phoenix, who picked the best actor award in a leading role for Joker, gave a shout out to late Dark Knight star Heath Ledger, whom Phoenix not only called his favorite actor, but someone “I’m standing here on the shoulders of.” In addition to paying tribute to Ledger, Phoenix took a moment to speak directly to each of his fellow nominees in his category. He called Leonardo DiCaprio ‘an inspiration’ and highlighted Adam Driver’s “beautiful, nuanced” performance in the Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story. Phoenix also praised Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman before saying, “I can’t wait to see what else you do.”

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt meet backstage

The cutest moment of the night? Brad Pitt made sure to catch Jennifer Aniston’s #SAGAwards win backstage pic.twitter.com/bfOF2M3wEe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

We’ll just leave this here. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/UIjUp2hgrf — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Former couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had a reunion of sorts at the backstage of 2020 SAG Awards and the Internet couldn’t keep calm. When Pitt said that playing his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood “was a difficult part…a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It was a big stretch.” The camera cut to capture several reactions from the actors in the audience, including one from Pitt’s ex-wife Aniston. Aniston later won best actress in a drama series for her role in AppleTV’s The Morning Show and gave an impassioned speech in which she thanked a number of her peers and colleagues, including Adam Sandler, who received zero nominations for his critically lauded performance in Uncut Gems. Later, the duo met backstage and congratulated one another for their wins.

Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep make SAG crowd swoon

Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep at the SAG Awards, 2020 pic.twitter.com/iJx68m5huY — Samer (@Samer90335022) January 20, 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio presented Robert De Niro the SAG Life Achievement Award during the ceremony. Many major stars came to pay tribute to De Niro as he sat at a table that included his The Irishman co-stars Al Pacino and Harvey Keitel. But when Meryl Streep — his co-star in The Deer Hunter more than 40 years ago — stopped by to exchange kisses and kudos, photographers descended in droves and phone cameras came out on all sides to capture the meetup of the pair that many regard as the greatest actor and actress of their generation.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast roots for Fleabag in their Speech

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast took to the stage to accept the show’s second award of the night for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

“I voted for Fleabag. This is really weird. This makes no sense,” Alex Borstein said, kicking off the cast acceptance speech. “Fleabag is brilliant. You guys are brilliant.” Rachel Brosnahan chimed in, saying the cast was very surprised and that she even forgot to vote. “I didn’t vote for Rachel. I didn’t vote for Tony,” Bornstein added and then asked somebody else in the cast to take over the speech.

Laura Dern gives a shout out to Big Little Lies cast

nicole kidman, laura dern and reese witherspoon at the sag awards, 2018 pic.twitter.com/F7gon9bkWZ — best of bll (@archivesbll) January 19, 2020

Laura Dern won best supporting actress for her role in Marriage Story, the only one for Noah Baumbach’s film. Embracing her dad, Bruce Dern, on the way to the stage and thanking him with her final words in the spotlight, Dern gave a solid speech. In her acceptance speech, Dern also ended up giving a huge shoutout to the Big Little Lies cast, stating they are the ‘most blessed people in the world.’

Roman Griffin Davis clicks the best selfie on red carpet :

The cutest nominee you ever did see ❤️ #sagawards @jojorabbitmovie pic.twitter.com/yH7wpuX0hy — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

The Jojo Rabbit breakthrough actor could not contain his excitement on the silver carpet. He was photographed smiling and taking selfies with another little boy.

Updated Date: Jan 21, 2020 11: 10: 03 IST