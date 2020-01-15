“scrapping-of-article-370-historic-step”:-army-chief-mm-naravane

Army chief MM Naravane addresses Army Day parade in Delhi.

New Delhi:

Scrapping of Article 370 of constitution is a “historic step” and it will help integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream, Army chief General MM Naravane said today. The centre had revoked J&K’s special status, granted under Article 370, last year in August.

“Scraping of Article 370 – a historic step – has disrupted proxy war by our western neighbour (Pakistan). It will help integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream,” General MM Naravane said in his address at an event held in Delhi to mark the 72nd Army Day.

The armed forces have a “zero tolerance against terrorism”, he said

adding that it has “many options to counter those who promote terrorism”. “We will not hesitate to use them,” he said.