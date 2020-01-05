scramble-to-rescue-dozens-of-cars-which-fell-through-ice-into-sea

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

A 40-strong group of ice anglers have been forced to fish their own cars out of the water after leaving them parked on a frozen sheet.

Russian fishermen are used to parking on the ice in Voevoda Bay on Russky Island, near the eastern port of Vladivostok.

But they had a nasty surprise when they returned from an angling session to find at least 37 vehicles had crashed crashed through the ice, some submerged 7ft deep.

It’s thought a combination of mild weather and their closely-packed parking formation led to the mishap.

A witness told Amur News Service: ‘It was like domino effect.

‘The ice cracked – some cars were partly under water, others had only roofs above the water.

‘It is scary just to look at this.’

Drivers were stung by businessmen offering to lift their vehicles out for up to £370 a pop, though the Russian Emergencies Ministry stepped in for free.

Footage shows workers wading into chest-deep freezing water to unpick huge blocks of ice from the 4×4 cars before the vehicles are winched out.

By dusk on January 4, 29 cars had been lifted out.