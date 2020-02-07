Scout Association slammed for 'putting young people's lives at risk' and 'misleading court' after boy's cliff death

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Scout Association is putting the lives of young people “at risk”, a coroner looking into the death of a teenager who fell from a clifftop has said.

Ben Leonard died after suffering a serious head injury when he fell roughly 200ft (61m) from a cliff edge at Great Orme in Llandudno while on a trip with the Reddish Explorer Scouts on August 26 2018.

The damning comments were made during an inquest into the fatality which was being carried out at Ruthin County Hall by assistant coroner for North Wales David Pojur.

On Friday – the fifth day of the inquest – Mr Pjur discharged the jury before they had reached their conclusions.

He said the Scout Association had failed to provide the court with the full information and “created a misleading impression”.

Ben fell while walking the Great Orme in North Wales (PA Archive/PA Images)

Issuing a report to prevent future deaths, he said: “The lives of young people are being put at risk by the Scout Association’s failure to recognise the inadequacies of their operational practice and the part this has played in the death of Ben.“

Discharging the jury, Mr Pojur said he was concerned that it had been “misled” regarding evidence from the Scout Association’s national safety manager, Jess Kelly, about the action taken after Ben’s death in respect of the three Scout leaders – Sean Glaister, Gareth Williams and Mary Carr – who were on the trip with Ben.

In legal discussions about making a report for the prevention of future deaths, which took place once the jury had begun deliberations on Thursday afternoon, it emerged that the leaders had been put on restricted duties following Ben’s death although that had not been revealed as part of the evidence before the jury.

He told jurors: “All of that means you haven’t had the full picture and you can’t assess the case and give a full conclusion in relation to this matter if you don’t have all the evidence.”

Mr Pojur issued a report to prevent future deaths, to be sent to the Scout Association, which listed 20 concerns.

Jurors were discharged from the inquest (PA)

He said safety policies were not implemented and risk assessments were not carried out.

He said no instructions were given to the boys and there was no effective leadership for the group.

The court heard that Ben, from Stockport, Greater Manchester, and two friends, Alex Jamieson, 15, and Christopher Gilbert, 16, had separated from the other Scouts and been unaccompanied by a leader when he fell from the cliff edge.

Mr Pojur said: “Each of the three leaders assumed the three boys were with one of the leaders when in fact they were not. They were on their own.”

A spokesman for the Scouts said: “We were truly saddened by Ben’s tragic death. This was a terrible event, and our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.

“We take this matter very seriously. We will be carefully considering the coroner’s concerns and will respond in detail.

“The safety of young people is our number one priority. Following this tragic event, we have strengthened our policies and procedures to ensure young people can enjoy activities safely.

“As this case has not concluded, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this stage.”

Ben had camped at Betws-y-Coed the night before his death and the group had been due to climb Snowdon but went to Llandudno instead because of the weather conditions.

Ben’s mother, Jackie Leonard, told the inquest the teenager had received his GCSE results three days before his death and had enrolled to study film and television at a college in Media City, Salford.

She said: “He was a wonderful boy and a fantastic son and brother.”

A second inquest, where the chief executive of the Scout Association is expected to be called to give evidence, is due to take place on July 13.