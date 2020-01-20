scottish-power:-how-to-make-customer-services-listen-to-your-complaint

It can be hard to get your complaint heard, and even harder to get it resolved. Below, we have explained everything you need to know to effectively complain to Scottish Power, including the relevant addresses and social media pages.

History

Customer complaints to Scottish Power continue to fall, with the latest data on the most complained-about energy suppliers by regulator Ofgem showing that the company received the second lowest number of complaints of the “Big Six”.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the supplier received 1,894 complaints per 100,000 customers, down from 3,581 at the beginning of 2018.

However, Scottish Power has proved to be worst of the big six for resolving complaints within eight weeks – the point at which the ombudsman steps in – with a 74pc resolution rate. By comparison, SSE’s is 96pc.

How to complain directly

Scottish Power’s customer service team is on 0800 074 1985 between Monday and Friday from 8pm to 10pm. If you’re struggling to get your complaint resolved, escalate it using this online form.

It used to be worthwhile sending a letter to the CEO marked “private and confidential”, but this isn’t as effective as it used to be now that so many people use it. However, the chief executive of Scottish Power, Keith Anderson, can be contacted on keith.anderson@scottishpower.com. For more chief executive information visit: ceoemail.com.