🔥Scottish government drops plans for no-jury trials after strong backlash🔥

Controversial plans to conduct trials without juries during the coronavirus crisis have been dropped by the Scottish government.

The proposals, which had been due for consideration today, faced a strong backlash across the legal sector with former Justice Secretary Michael Gove denouncing them as “deeply concerning”.

In response, Constitution Secretary Mike Russell told Holyrood this morning the plans have been removed from the Coronavirus Scotland Bill at the last minute.

He promised an “intensive and wide-ranging discussion” with all parties who use the courts, including victims groups, adding that the Scottish Government plans to bring more legislation later this month which will focus on how the justice system will function during the pandemic.

Jury trials are currently suspended in England and Wales.