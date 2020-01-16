scottish-fa-set-to-recommend-ban-on-heading-in-training-for-children-aged-under-12

The Scottish Football Association are in the final stages of consultation over new guidelines for heading footballs and an expected recommendation to ban heading in training for children aged under 12.
It follows landmark research last year by the University of Glasgow which found that former professional players were 3.5 times more likely to die of dementia and neurodegenerative disease than the rest of the population.
The Scottish FA wants to be proactive on the issue and is now imminently expected to follow the United States in becoming the first European country to confirm restrictions on heading footballs for the youngest children.
Guidelines could also be issued in respect of stopping heading in matches for the youngest children, as well as the amount of heading that is practiced in training by older children, amateurs and professionals.
The Glasgow research found differences between specific neurological diseases, with former players respectively five, four and twice as likely to die of Alzheimer’s, Motor Neurone Disease and Parkinsons. The study followed The Telegraph’s successful campaign for specific research which definitively answered whether former players were at an increased risk of neurodegenerative disease.
Jeff Astle’s daughter Dawn, and Dr Willie Stewart, who led the Glasgow research, have consistently advocated reductions on heading in training, a ban on heading among young children, improved concussion protocols as well as a concerted effort to address a care crisis among former players living with dementia.
Dr John MacLean, the Scottish FA’s medical consultant, was also part of Dr Stewart’s Glasgow research team. The research studied 7,676 former players born between 1900 and 1976 and has found no evidence to suggest that football is now safer. “We can’t wait on the evidence one way or the other on heading,” said Dr MacLean. “We need to take some sensible, pragmatic steps at the moment and that’s largely going to be about trying to reduce that overall burden, the overall times that young players head – and heading in training is much more common than in matches.
“The study was never designed to, and couldn’t identify, why, but I think most people would say, pragmatically that it would be head injury or heading, in whatever combination that would be.”
Action in Scotland will add to the increasing pressure for change in England, where a Football Association research taskforce has announced a review of potential changes to the coaching and training of heading in order “to decrease the overall exposure to headers”.
In practice, this will include exploring the introduction of set limits on heading in training across the various levels of football, from full-time professionals all the way down to youth football.
The FA, who part-funded the Glasgow research, had initially only pushed for improved concussion protocols. They cited how infrequently young children head the ball in matches, but that overlooked what might happen in training and how unnecessary impacts could be easily limited. The mantra now is to ensure heading quality while reducing quantity.
The Glasgow research could not pinpoint the precise cause of the increased risk of neurodegenerative disease, but there is a large and growing body of research that makes a link to head impact.
A 2016 study by the University of Stirling also found a temporary reduction in the cognitive function of footballers following just 20 headers.
Children aged 10 and under are already banned from heading in the United States, and there is also a restriction on heading for those aged between 11 and 13.
Another especially striking aspect of the Glasgow research was how former professional footballers were found to have a marginally higher risk of neurodegenerative disease than former NFL players. The risk of concussions from collisions is higher in the NFL, suggesting that frequent heading – something unique to football – is another potentially significant factor. “I think that while there were many questions left unanswered by our report, I think the one thing that came through is that football needs to change in some way,” said Dr Stewart. “We can’t go on looking at a risk of three and a half times higher neurodegenerative disease in footballers and not do something about it, so this is great.”