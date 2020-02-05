scott-stinson:-the-red-sox-trading-mookie-betts-would-be-a-really-bad-sign-for-baseball

Scott Stinson

Mookie Betts had 22 hits against the Toronto Blue Jays last season in 18 games, and scored 23 runs. The Red Sox outfielder had seven extra-base hits, including four homers, which is how you end up with a gaudy 1.031 OPS against the Jays. He beat them like a trash can in the Houston dugout.

But with his departure from the American League East said to be imminent, Jays fans should be worried. As should those throughout baseball. What does it say about your sport when a rich team doesn’t want to pay market value for a recent MVP and World Series champion in the prime of his career? It says your sport is broken.

There was a brief pause from baseball’s existential crisis earlier this offseason. Following two straight winters in which more teams were interested in shedding salary and losing games than spending money in the hopes of winning, there was an actual bidding war for the top free agents. Anthony Rendon, Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg made more than US$800-million combined, so for the first time in a while baseball looked like other pro leagues in that multiple teams thought it was a good idea to try to pay elite players a lot of money to join them. Imagine that! Sure, there remain a pile of teams engaged in multi-year efforts to lose on the cheap, but at least guys like Cole and Rendon got to feel like basketball stars for a bit. Even the Blue Jays splashed millions on pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, once the front office realized that their competitors had decided to be not quite so miserly.

But now, this. Betts has been the subject of trade rumours for some time, as he will be a free agent after the 2020 season. Barring a disastrous season, he will get a monster contract, but the idea that the Red Sox would ship him away before that point always seemed a little ludicrous, like Adam Sandler winning an Oscar or the Cleveland Browns being good. Sure, you could make a case for it, but you weren’t really going to believe it until it happened.

And yet, the Red Sox are apparently serious about this. The word from owner John Henry is that he does not want Boston to be a luxury-tax team this season, and with the Sox about US$25-million over the threshold, even a sports columnist can do the math that says Betts’ US$27-million salary would do the trick. Recent reports have said a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres is most likely.



The idea of trading a player, even a star, to get under a salary cap or a luxury tax is common enough. But baseball’s grand trick has been to convince everyone that its luxury tax is an onerous measure that few teams can afford. The Sox were about US$35-million above the threshold last season. Fines escalate above a series of such thresholds, but Boston’s total tax bill was about US$12-million. That is Tanner Roark money. The fines would be steeper in 2020 under repeat-offender provisions, but even still the Red Sox would be looking at a tax bill of about $11-million if they kept Betts. Considering that they will pay Pablo Sandoval, who hasn’t played for them since 2017, US$5-million, that bill doesn’t seem terribly burdensome.

As a point of comparison, look at the NBA. The Golden State Warriors exceeded the luxury-tax line by US$21-million last season, and paid US$51-million in fines. Now that’s a tax.

While it might be fun for Jays fans to watch as a rival casts aside an MVP candidate to save money that they don’t need to save, the normalization of that kind of move should have them worried

Baseball’s system makes it seem like a team like Boston is forced to shed salary to get under the tax and reset those repeat-offender tax escalations, when they could easily go on paying it year after year. Particularly galling is that the Sox would prioritize tax evasion over keeping a franchise cornerstone like Betts. Because he is that. The AL MVP in 2018, his production dipped a bit last year, but he still led the league in runs and was a top-five position player in Wins Above Replacement. A 27-year-old four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glover, he’s projected by Fangraphs to be the second-most valuable position player in the AL next year, behind only Mike Trout. So, like, behind God. Add in the fact that Betts is a wonderful player to watch and a fan favourite, and it’s easy to wonder what business, exactly, the Red Sox are in. Isn’t the whole idea to have popular and talented young stars?

While it might be fun for Jays fans to watch as a rival casts aside an MVP candidate to save money that they don’t need to save, the normalization of that kind of move should have them worried. What happens when the good young players on your team finally start making big money? The best-case scenario for the Jays is that their infield evolves into a bunch of All-Stars. Would they pay them all? Or would they note, with a rueful shake of the head, that sometimes you have to make tough decisions.

Look, the Red Sox once had to trade Mookie Betts.

