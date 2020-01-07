scott-mitchell-explains-why-he-is-the-underdog-against-leighton-bennett-at-bdo-world-championship

Scott Mitchell may be a full 35 years older than his 14-year-old opponent at the BDO World Championship on Tuesday night, but he suggests it is Leighton Bennett who should be the favourite to progress to the second round.

Teenage sensation Bennett is making his debut in the senior BDO World Championship after winning the Youth World Championship at just 13-years-old in January of last year.

The schoolboy took on the full senior tour over 2019, racking up enough ranking points to qualify for the O2 entirely on merit, and Mitchell knows just how tough a task that is.

Bennett is not even old enough to take his GCSEs yet, but his focus is on his darts career, and full-time farmer Mitchell, knows that a dedicated youngster with the talent that Bennett has will be a very difficult proposition.

‘It’s an amazing achievement for him and he’s more than earned his place,’ Mitchell told the Daily Echo. ‘He hasn’t been hand picked, he hasn’t played a one-off game to get there, he’s played the full season and played that well for the full season, he’s made it through the rankings. He’s the real deal, everybody knows that.

‘I’m expecting people to want to be cheering Leighton and not wanting me to win. I get that. I understand that. That’s the way it will work.

‘Everybody will have me down as the favourite but I’m not quite so sure. I think I could be the underdog for this one.

‘Leighton’s a pretty much full-time dart player. He’s home schooled and practices in afternoons from what I can gather. They know he’s a special talent.

‘It’s going to be an unbelievably difficult game, not least of all it’s the fact that he’s really good.

‘He’s not going to go away. He’s going to hang in there and hang in there and I’m going to have to do special things to break him.’

Boom Boom reached the final of the Luxembourg Open and five other semi-finals over 2019, while he also famously beat Phil Taylor in an exhibition in Germany.

However, beating 2015 world champion Mitchell at the O2 would be comfortably the biggest win of his career.

The youngster is progressing at incredible speed, but is impatient for more, not for fame and fortune, but to be treated as an equal and not a novelty act.

‘I can’t wait to get to 16 years old and people stop talking about how old I am,’ Bennett told the Sun.

‘I feel like a bit of a freak show. I want to grow up quickly and let people just talk about my ability and not my age.’

If he can down Mitchell on Tuesday night, people will be talking about both his ability and his age.

