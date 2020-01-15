scott-hapgood-sues-resort-after-being-charged-in-hotel-worker’s-death

The Connecticut banker charged in the death of an Anguilla hotel worker has sued the luxury resort chain — claiming they failed to protect him and his family from the now-slain staffer.

Auberge Resorts — which owns the five-star Malliouhana hotel — should have fired employee Kenny Mitchel because he had criminal charges pending against him, banker Scott Hapgood claims in a lawsuit filed Monday in a California court.

“Auberge let Mitchel — this drunk, high, delinquent, accused-rapist employee — stay in an Auberge uniform and gave him unrestricted access to its guests, including children,” the suit claims.

Hapgood, 44, faces manslaughter charges on the Caribbean island in the April 13 scuffle that left 27-year-old Mitchel dead.

The Darien, Conn. dad of three has insisted he acted in self-defense after Mitchel came to his hotel room, claiming he was there to fix a sink — and then attacked him with a knife and demanded cash.

Authorities initially said Mitchel died of prone restraint, positional asphyxia and blunt force trauma, but a revised toxicology report later showed he had a potentially lethal amount of cocaine in his system, as well as loads of alcohol.

Hapgood refused to return to Anguilla to face charges out of fear for his safety.

The day of the alleged attack, other workers saw Mitchel “behaving erratically,” said the suit.

“He showed up to work two hours late and disappeared for a substantial period of time in the middle of the workday. He never returned to duty,” the filing states.

“Rather, he showed up to the Hapgoods’ room, acutely intoxicated with alcohol, marijuana and cocaine.”

Once hotel staffers were made aware of the brawl in Hapgood’s room, they “delayed getting help” for both men.

Less than three weeks before the alleged attack, Mitchel was charged with rape, according to the lawsuit and local reports.

The pending criminal charges should have made Mitchel ineligible to work in Anguilla, since he was a Dominican national, but “Auberge continued to allow him to work for the hotel and have access to its guests, including children,” the suit says.

Safety measures and procedures at the swanky resort were also “completely inadequate,” the filing alleges, with no security cameras and the staffer responsible for security doubling as the hotel gardener.

Hapgood, a UBS financial adviser, was placed on administrative leave and has faced threats because of the charges against him, says the suit.

He’s also had to dip into his savings to cover attorney’s fees, including to defend against a lawsuit filed against him by Mitchel’s estate last month.

The entire family, including his wife and three children, have sought trauma counseling since the incident.

“Auberge Resorts failed to ensure the safety and protection of its hotel guests, the Hapgood family,” said Hapgood’s lawyer Juliya Arbisman.

“As a result, Auberge Resorts should be held responsible for the harm that the Hapgood family has suffered.”

Auberge didn’t immediately return a request for comment.