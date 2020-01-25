scott-borchetta-praises-taylor-swift-after-master-recordings-drama:-‘she’s-brilliant-and-we’ve-had-a-historic-run’

Scott Borchetta has publicly praised Taylor Swift, following last year’s row over her master recordings.

Scott signed Taylor to his label Big Machine Records when she was a teenager.

You Need To Calm Down singer Taylor then spoke out last year following the sale of Borchetta’s Big Machine Records to Scooter Braun.

Alleging she was not given an opportunity to buy back her master recordings, she also claimed she was subsequently blocked from performing her old hits at an awards ceremony, something which was later ironed out.

Speaking the Billboard about Taylor, Borchetta said: ‘I mean, I’m always gonna root for her.

‘She’s brilliant and we’ve had a historic run.’

Referencing the headlines his partnership with Braun generated, Borchetta said: ‘We’ve always had a tough skin, so there’s a great balance in the universe, great things have happened. Every once in a while, you’re gonna get hit, but we’re rocking.’

In other Taylor news, the star recently addressed the dire critical reception of her movie Cats, saying: ‘I’m not gonna retroactively decide that it wasn’t the best experience.’

Speaking to Variety, she also said: ‘I never would have met Andrew Lloyd Webber or gotten to see how he works, and now he’s my buddy.

‘I got to work with the sickest dancers and performers. No complaints.’

Fair enough.

Taylor is nominated at tomorrow’s Grammys for the song award (for Lover), for pop vocal album (also called Lover) and pop solo performance for You Need To Calm Down.

As well as her Cats role, 2019 saw Taylor release her seventh studio album Lover. The album has so far sold almost three million copies worldwide.

A representative for Taylor has been contacted for comment by Metro.co.uk.





