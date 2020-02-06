Scotland's Finance Secretary Derek Mackay suspended from SNP after allegations over texts to teen boy

The latest headlines in your inbox

Scotland’s Finance Secretary Derek Mackay has been suspended from the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.

It comes amid allegations he sent hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy.

He resigned from his senior role today and the Scottish First Minister today announced he has also been suspended from the SNP.

She said: “He has also been suspended from both the SNP and the parliamentary group.”

She said this decision was made after she fully read the reports detailing the allegations.

An investigation will be carried out to determine whether Mr Mackay will be permanently ousted from the party.

The Scottish Sun reported that Mr Mackay, 42, befriended the teenager on Facebook and Instagram and sent him 270 social media messages.

On Thursday morning, Mr Mackay announced his resignation, saying he had “behaved foolishly”.

In a statement, he said: “I take full responsibility for my actions. I have behaved foolishly and I am truly sorry.”

