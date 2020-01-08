scientists-develop-‘shazam’-for-mosquitoes-in-a-bid-to-combat-deadly-diseases

Scientists at Oxford University and Kew Gardens are turning smartphones into mosquito-sensing devices to locate and identify the disease-carrying insects that kill more than a million people each year.

Being able to survey mosquitoes and distinguish between harmless and disease-carrying species is key to fighting diseases such as malaria, which kills 400,000 people a year, and dengue, outbreaks of which are spreading throughout the world.

Yet despite the huge toll mosquito-borne diseases wreak, identifying the insects and studying their distribution remains time-consuming and highly-specialised work.

The difficulties mean many countries have little accurate data on where different mosquitoes are found, while climate change means their ranges are quickly changing.

But now scientists at Oxford University and the Royal Botanic Gardens Kew have developed a tool called Humbug to use smartphones to record mosquitoes and identify between species by the tone of their buzzing.