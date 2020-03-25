sci-fi-show-orville-will-return-for-a-third-season-pretty-soon-enough.-here’s-what-we-know!

Great time to rejoice as the third season of the popular show Orville will come back in Fox TV from September to October 2020. The network has still not announced any official date as of yet.

Popular sci-fi Show Orville Third Season Is Coming Back Sooner Than You Think!

However, it is also reported that the third season will be a bit shorter compared to the other season. The expected third season will only feature eleven episodes, however, although to make-up for it each episode will be extended for ten minutes. So, we have a lot to catch up on in the upcoming third season.

Some New Additions Will Be There In The Upcoming Third Season!

The main star cast ensemble along with some new faces will return for the upcoming season. These cast members include our very own Seth MacFarlane as Captain Ed Mercer, Adrianne Palicki as Commander Kelly Grayson. Moreover, Scott Grimes as Lieutenant Gordon Malloy, and Peter Macon as Lieutenant Commander Bortus.

It was just a few months back when there was a strong rumor found the rounds about Fox TV canceling the show. It was reported that the show is going to be saved by the Hulu streaming service. However, it seems like that is not the case anymore and the show will be staying with the Fox network.

Apart from all these series regular, it is reported that Anne Winters is going to be the newest addition as a series regular in the show. Anne is expected to play a character named Charly Burke as the creator Seth MacFarlane revealed at an exclusive event that the third season will run for a total of eleven episodes. We need to see what story awaits in the near future.