school’s-tribute-to-‘hard-working-happy-go-lucky’-past-pupil-joel-mcternaghan

A teenager from Newtownabbey who died tragically on Thursday has been described as extremely hardworking with a great sense of humour by his former school principal.

Joel McTernaghan (17) was a past student at Glengormley High School.

Principal Ricky Massey said they were pupils and staff were shocked and devastated when they heard of his sudden passing.

“He was a past student at our school, he left a year and a half ago after being with us for part of sixth year and securing employment.

“When we were thinking back of the time he spent here, our memories were that he had a great sense of humour, he was a very hard-working wee pupil and very focused,” he said.

Joel, who was from Newtownabbey, was the son of Steven and Joanne and brother to Kacey.

His sister is a Year 12 student at Glengormley High School. The school has in place support services for grieving students and staff.