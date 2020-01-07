schools-told-to-stay-shut-after-acid-cloud-forms-from-chemical-spill

Schools have been put on lockdown after a chemical spill sparked a major emergency response in Essex.

An industrial estate was forced to shut on Monday night after the chemicals leaked from the unit in West Thurrock, causing a potentially dangerous acid cloud.

The chemicals escaped after an industrial tank failed at a firm on Stoneness Road, at about 4.20pm yesterday.

Locals have been urged to stay inside and keep windows and doors shut, as emergency teams continue to work to make the area safe again.

Officials confirmed the fumes contained hydrochloric acid and advised all local schools to close.

Essex County Fire and Rescue says the fumes are a ‘minor irritant’ but have advised locals to stay safe indoors.

A spokesman said: ‘It has been recommended that schools in West Thurrock, Purfleet and Chafford Hundred remain closed as a precaution to prevent pupils from being exposed to fumes coming from the site which can be a minor irritant.’

Neil Fenwick, area manager at the fire service, last night said: ‘We understand that the cloud includes an amount of hydrochloric acid.

‘A 100 metre exclusion zone was created at the site earlier today as a precautionary measure.

‘We now know that these fumes were caused by a tank that has failed, the leak is contained to within the site.

‘Emergency services are working hard to make the site safe again as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience. Road closures around the site continue to remain in place.

‘If you live nearby, the advice is that you should stay inside and keep all windows and doors closed.’