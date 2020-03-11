schoolgirl-text-exchange-with-nrl-star-revealed

An exchange between Bulldogs star Jayden Okunbor and the a Port Macquarie schoolgirl on Instagram has been revealed as the fallout from the Canterbury schoolgirl sex scandal continues.

Bulldogs players Okunbor and teammate Corey Harawira-Naera have both been stood down and face serious sanctions for bringing schoolgirls back to their hotel in Port Macquarie ahead of their trial match against Canberra.

(Getty)

The Sydney Morning Herald has published screen grabs of the messages between the Canterbury winger and one of the student’s on the player’s now deleted Instagram account.

The Text thread, which has been seen by the NRL and was taken from the girl’s phone, begins with the the student asking Okunbor “Having a good stalk ?”, to which the Canterbury winger replies “Yeah had to have a good look, what are we doing tonight?”.

(Instagram)

The girl then replies “You” with a winking emoji before Okunbor asks: “we’re you at the school today”.

In response the girl reportedly posted a photo of the pair, as well as another Bulldogs player, at the school earlier that day.

Okunbor then replies “Okay” with three emojis that show love hearts in the eyes.

(Instagram)

The girl has since deleted her Instagram account.

The club has dropped both players with harsh penalties expected for breaking the team’s policy, which states that women aren’t to be brought back to the hotel.