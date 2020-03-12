Another sponsor has walked out on the Canterbury Bulldogs following the Port Macquarie schoolgirl sex scandal.

Shortly before Thursday night’s NRL opener between the Bulldogs and Eels kicked off, club sponsor MPA announced they had terminated their deal with the club.

The company who had formed a sponsorship deal in partnership with the high performance coaching team at the Bulldogs, said they were “disappointed circumstances have required this action.”

“MPA were recently notified by Canterbury Bulldogs management of the off-field allegations relating to two Bulldogs players,” The statement read.

Dean Pay (Getty)

“As a result, MPA terminated our sponsorship agreement with the Canterbury Bulldogs on Wednesday, which was a high performance partnership with the coaching team.

“We are disappointed that circumstances have required this action, however it is imperative that the values we strive for are reflected in the organisations we choose to align with.”

The company’s decision to walk away follows the $2 million deal with family restaurant chain Rashays, who also decided to walk away from their sponsorship with the Bulldogs following the week’s events.