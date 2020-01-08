schoolboy-(13)-charged-after-larne-school-stabbing







Larne Grammar School where a Year 10 pupil was attacked

A 13-year-old schoolboy has been charged after a pupil was stabbed at at a Northern Ireland grammar school.

A Year 10 pupil was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries following an incident at Larne Grammar, just before 11.30am on Tuesday, January 7.

The teenager has been charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is expected to appear at Ballymena Youth Court on January 22.

The school has moved to assure parents their children are in no danger..

Parents and guardians were contacted by text message to be told the rest of the school day would proceed as normal.

Principal Jonathan Wylie said: “The safety and wellbeing of our pupils is always our primary concern, and the authorities, including the PSNI, were contacted immediately.

“Parents have also been contacted. We are working with the Education Authority to ensure that pastoral support is available for those who require it.

“This is the first time that an incident of this nature has occurred in school. The thoughts of the school community are with the injured pupil and his family.

“We are unable to comment further due to an ongoing PSNI investigation.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 11.21am about an incident on Lower Cairncastle Road.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one male patient was transferred to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children,” a spokesperson said.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson told this newspaper it was “a very concerning time” for students, staff and parents.

“You know from both national and international incidents like this how difficult it can be for those connected with the school,” Mr Dickson explained.

“I have every confidence that Larne Grammar, like every school in Northern Ireland, has a plan in place to deal with incidents like this.”

Addressing those willing to risk carrying a weapon, Mr Dickson added: “There is no place for weapons in schools or anywhere else in society in this way.

“Whatever has happened obviously needs to be investigated.”

DUP MLA Gordon Lyons wished the injured boy well.

“Awful news coming from Larne Grammar School… my thoughts are with those affected,” he said.

Sinn Fein MLA Karen Mullan added: “(It is a) concerning incident. (I) hope the young person who was attacked is okay – and the whole school community.”

Figures from the PSNI show that more than 700 serious crimes involving a knife or a sharp instrument were recorded in Northern Ireland by September 30 of last year.

Belfast Telegraph