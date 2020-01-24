school-principal-suspended-for-giving-‘rude’-former-students-the-finger

A high school assistant principal has been suspended for giving former students the middle finger, according to the school.

The assistant principal, who has not been named, reportedly made the illicit gesture towards a group of former students on Thursday at Spanish Fort High School in Spanish Fort, Alabama.

Brian Williamson, the principal at the school, told WKRG the former students visited the campus during school hours and began disturbing and harassing other people, causing them to be kicked off the campus.

‘As they were being escorted from the property, one of our assistant principals failed their responsibility to rise above,’ Williamson wrote in a letter to parents.

‘And, in response to the former student’s inappropriate comments and hand gestures, the assistant principal responded inappropriately as well.’

The former students have reportedly been banned from the school and the assistant principal has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.