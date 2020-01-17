school-appeals-for-help-finding-missing-pupil,-15,-who-vanished-two-days-ago

A school in Gloucestershire has issued an appeal for help in the search for a missing 15-year-old pupil.

Christie Kennedy was last seen in Hudson Street, St Paul’s, Cheltenham, at 7pm on January 15.

She was wearing a pair of blue Jack Will jogging bottoms, a blue Superdry hoodie and grey trainers.

The Cleeve School and Sixth Form Centre of Excellence student is described as standing 5ft tall and of slim build, wearing glasses and with shoulder length mousey brown hair.

Christie’s school released a statement through its social media accounts in a bid to help find her.

Alwyn Richards, school principal, said: ‘To make you aware, a Cleeve School student, Christie Kennedy, is currently missing and we have asked the police to help locate the whereabouts of Christie.

‘If you have any information, please don’t hesitate to contact the school (01242 672546) or the police (call 101, quoting incident 391) directly. We will keep you up-dated.’

Christie has not been in contact with relatives since yesterday and officers are asking anyone who has seen or knows where she might be.

Gloucestershire police ask the public to call 101, quoting incident 391 of January 15, if they have any information that could help.