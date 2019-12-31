scholarship-fund-honoring-worker-killed-during-first-night-setup-surpasses-goal-in-one-day

The memorial scholarship fund established to honor the Sherborn worker who was killed Saturday while helping set up for Boston’s First Night celebrations surpassed its fundraising goal in just a day.

Brandon J. McSweeney, 34, was helping erect the stage for the New Year’s celebration in Copley Square when a 3,500 ballast dislodged from a forklift and landed on his chest.

“Brandon was a loving son to Jay and Sheryl McSweeney, and loyal brother to Russell, Jayson and Emily,” his family said in a statement. “He was a good natured man of quiet strength, solid intelligence and perpetual kindness. His loving presence will be sorely missed by family, friends and co-workers alike.”

McSweeney’s family started a fundraiser on GoFundMe on Monday to establish the Brandon J. McSweeney Memorial Scholarship fund. As of Tuesday morning, it has raised more than $22,500, far surpassing the initial $10,000 goal for the fundraiser.

United Staging, the company McSweeney was working for at the time of his death, donated $10,000.

“No amount of money will ever be able to replace this incredible man, but we can help make sure that Brandon is never forgotten,” the company wrote on the GoFundMe page. “May this fund allow him to continue to help others in the afterlife as he has done his whole life. Love you buddy, we will always miss you and never forget you.”

McSweeney’s death is being investigated by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, according to the Boston Globe.

“The health and safety of our employees is our number one priority and we are working with the Boston Police and OSHA to determine how this could have happened,” Jon Sharpe, president of United Staging, said in a statement over the weekend. “We will respond to the findings when the investigations are complete.”

Organizers of First Night Boston announced a moment of silence would be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We would like to take a moment to honor the life of Brandon McSweeney,” organizers wrote on Facebook. “On Saturday morning, while helping to assist with First Night set-up, as he had for concerts and shows for many years, Brandon was killed in a tragic accident. The talented and loving man from Sherborn is being remembered fondly by all who knew him.”