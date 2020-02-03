Schmitt seeks to revive municipal police and court reforms that roiled St. Louis County

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt last week filed a motion to reinstate parts of a 2015 court-reform law that set minimum standards for municipalities in St. Louis County and capped the amount of revenue they could raise in municipal court from traffic cases.Those provisions were thrown out in 2016 by a Cole County judge in a decision the Missouri Supreme Court affirmed in 2017. But the high court ruled in December in a separate case that the logic underlying its previous decision “should no longer be followed.”As a Republican state senator from Glendale, Schmitt had been the architect of the legislation, known as Senate Bill 5, that was aimed at curbing municipal court abuses in the wake of unrest in Ferguson. It banned municipalities in St. Louis County from generating more than 12.5% of their general revenue from traffic fines and fees. The limit was set at 20% in the rest of the state, down from 30% statewide previously.The law also required St. Louis County’s municipalities — of which there are currently 88 — to meet a set of minimum standards, including having accredited police departments within six years. Other standards include having a cash management and accounting system to track revenues and expenditures, liability coverage, workers compensation, and written policies on police use of force and pursuits. Failure to comply could ultimately result in a municipality being forced to dissolve.The law came in response to the unrest after the shooting of Michael Brown on Aug. 9, 2014. A Post-Dispatch investigation exposed how cities in the St. Louis area relied heavily on court fines and fees to raise revenue for city services. The newspaper put the spotlight on a system rife with conflicts of interest that used illegal tactics to coerce payments, with little transparency. In the years since, municipalities in St. Louis County have dramatically scaled back their ticket, fine and jail operations.The Missouri Supreme Court in May 2017 upheld Beetem’s ruling, and the parts of the law aimed at St. Louis County appeared to be dead for good. The high court ruled that special laws can survive a court challenge if the state demonstrates “substantial justification” for special treatment. But the state attorney general’s office under Chris Koster didn’t try to do that, the judges wrote.But the state’s high court reversed itself in December, ruling that it had erred in saying a law aimed at a specific issue or location was presumed to be invalid. The new ruling said such a law would be presumed to be constitutional if there is a “rational basis” for it.Despite saying its logic in the SB5 case should not be followed, the Supreme Court has not issued a new ruling in the case. Last week, Schmitt, who was elected to attorney general in 2018, went back to Cole County Circuit Court to reinstate the sections aimed at St. Louis County because there had been a rational basis for them.”Government should not treat citizens as ATMs,” Schmitt wrote. “The practice of taxation-by-citation undermines public safety and corrodes public trust in government. In the wake of the unrest in Ferguson, overwhelming evidence emerged that the perverse practice of taxation-by-citation is uniquely entrenched and pervasive in St. Louis County.”Schmitt’s new filing points to another recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling upholding a law that required retail-rich Chesterfield to continue sharing local sales tax revenue with other municipalities in St. Louis County.The court ruled in the Chesterfield case that the law was “presumptively constitutional” because it was supported by a “rational basis.””SB5 fights similar self-interested municipal behavior, namely, generating revenue through exorbitant municipal fines and fees while undermining public safety throughout the region,” Schmitt’s motion said. “One may disagree with either law as a policy matter, but in both instances St. Louis County’s distinctive governmental structure provides a ‘reasonably conceivable’ basis for treating St. Louis County differently — and, in this case, more stringently.”Sam Alton, the lawyer for Pagedale, one of the cities that sued to block SB5, said on Sunday: “I’ve done a preliminary review of the motion filed by the attorney general and I will look at the case law along with the other attorneys representing the other cities and we’ll make a decision as to our next steps.”Pat Kelly, executive director of the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis, said all but three of the county’s roughly 52 police departments were either accredited or working toward it.And he questioned whether a judge would find a “rational basis” for a law targeting St. Louis County, noting that 17 out of the 25 police departments in Missouri that are accredited by the national Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies are in St. Louis County.And he said it was municipal courts in out-state Missouri, not St. Louis County, that have had problems complying with the 20% revenue cap.

