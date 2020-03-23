schlep-chic:-meet-the-macro-bag

Enormous. Gorgeous. Highly schleppable. Thanks to Jacquemus and Lizzo, 2019 was the year of the micro-bag. Now, it’s time to meet the macro-bag.

Frakta by Ikea

Highsnobiety / Hans Gissinger

With countless fans and high fashion homages to its name, the Ikea Frakta is the Campbell’s soup can of carrying too much stuff.

Haut à Courroies by Hermès

Highsnobiety / Hans Gissinger

Dig through some old YouTube videos of Floyd “Money” Mayweather and his Hermès Birkins, and you’ll find a pioneer of menswear macro-bagging. This canvas top-handled design from the world’s premiere luggage house is the epitome of schlep schic.

#4 Original by Duluth Pack

Highsnobiety / Hans Gissinger

Designed by Duluth Pack, the Minnesota-based legend in extra tough canoe bags, this pack is roomy enough for your phone, chapstick, gum, notebook, wallet, and every other item in your home. Their even more gigantic 80L version is called the Paul Bunyan.

Meche Enorme by Barragán

Highsnobiety / Hans Gissinger

Handmade in Mexico and debuted on the New York runway, this summer-friendly bolsa makes taking 17 bottles of rosé to the beach as effortless as it should be.

This story appears in the new issue of HIGHStyle, a Magazine by Highsnobiety. Click the link below to order a copy.

Styling:

Corey Stokes

Photography:

Hans Gissinger