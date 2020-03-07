schitt’s-creek-season-6-pulls-out-all-the-stops-with-canadian-icon-victor-garber

Schitt’s Creek Season 6 Pulls Out All the Stops With Canadian Icon Victor Garber

Entertainment
mariya smith0

Now Playing
100 Best Shows: Schitt’s Creek Cast Reflects on the Show’s Success

Next Up
Julian McMahon Would Love to Be on Charmed

Two Canadian icons — Schitt’s Creek and Victor Garber — are finally coming together. Garber will guest star on Tuesday’s episode of the Pop TV sitcom as a blast from Moira’s (Catherine O’Hara) soap opera past.The Legends of Tomorrow and Alias alum plays Moira’s former co-star on Sunrise Bay, the madcap soap that made her a star. Per the official episode description, he and a former Sunrise Bay producer, played by Saul Rubinek, show up in Schitt’s Creek with “big news.”Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Both Garber and Rubinek are old friends of O’Hara and her on-screen husband, Eugene Levy. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Levy said of Garber, “He’s a fan of the show, and he was so excited when we offered this part to him — and he just killed it. And Saul Rubinek, I’ve known Saul for just as long — those two guys really created a showbiz side of Schitt’s Creek that we’ve never actually seen.”Levy, who met Garber when they both auditioned for a 1972 production of Godspell in Toronto, also revealed that he had initially suggested Garber for the role of Artie, Alexis’ (Annie Murphy) older rebound in the latest episode. (The role was played by Henry Czerny.) But his son and co-creator Dan Levy had a different role in mind for Garber — and we can’t wait to see the Broadway legend go ham.

Schitt’s Creek airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Pop TV. Victor GarberPhoto: Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images for Princess Grace Foundation – USA

Related Posts

altered-carbon-season-2-gets-release-date-on-netflix

Altered Carbon Season 2 Gets Release Date on Netflix

mariya smith
gul-makai-1080p,720p-hd-movie-download-|-divya-d,-om-puri,-atul-|-leaked-by-tamilrockers-&-torrent-sites

Gul Makai 1080p,720p HD Movie Download | Divya D, Om Puri, Atul | Leaked By Tamilrockers & Torrent Sites

mariya smith
the-accountant-2-might-end-up-happening-in-a-different-way,-according-to-ben-affleck

🔥The Accountant 2 Might End Up Happening In A Different Way, According To Ben Affleck🔥

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *