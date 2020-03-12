Schitt’s Creek is ending with an hour-long goodbye special, and we’re already tearing up in anticipation. On Thursday, PopTV shared a first look at the special, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, which will air after the series finale on Tuesday, April 7.In the moving sneak peek, we go behind the scenes of Alexis (Annie Francis) and Ted’s (Dustin Milligan) breakup in Episode 8. “This scene, between the writers and I, probably did about seven drafts,” creator and star Dan Levy says in the video. “It’s really hard to tell the story of a love story that in the end is still a love story. It didn’t end because they stopped loving each other. It ended because circumstance stood in their way, and that circumstance was their own growth and that’s a wonderful thing.”

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably getting teary-eyed all over again just thinking about this heart-wrenching breakup — and you aren’t alone. In the Schitt’s Creek Farewell first look, we also see the crew and cast — including Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, and Sarah Levy — overcome with emotion as they watch Francis and Milligan act out their character’s tender goodbye.Schitt’s Creek Is the Best Show on TV Right NowA Schitt’s Creek Farewell will also feature the cast’s final table read, audition tapes, wardrobe fittings, and interviews with the cast and creators. In addition, the special will include interviews with celebrity fans including Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Cameron Crowe, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, Johnny Weir, and more.

The Schitt’s Creek series finale will air Tuesday, April 7 at 8/7c on PopTV. It will also by syndicated on Comedy Central and Logo. Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell will air immediately following the finale on PopTV, starting at 8: 30/7: 30c. Photo: Pop TV