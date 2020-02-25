SCHEDULE FOR VIVO IPL 2020

VIVO IPL 2020 SCHEDULE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the schedule for VIVO Indian Premier League 2020. The season will kickstart on March 29th, 2020 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with defending champions Mumbai Indians playing Chennai Super Kings. The final will be played on May 24th, 2020.

For the first time, the season will comprise only 6 afternoon games and the tournament will span for a duration of 57 days.

The complete fixtures for the league stage of the VIVO IPL 2020 can be accessed here