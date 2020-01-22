scenes-with-girls-review,-royal-court-jerwood-theatre-upstairs:-a-scruffy,-snappy,-superbly-acted-study-of-millennial-sexual-politics

Over the past few years, the Royal Court’s upstairs Jerwood studio space has cast itself as a laboratory for pretty much exclusively female-orientated new work. Some of it has been wincingly self righteous (Ellie Kendrick’s Hole, and A History of Water in the Middle East spring to mind); some of it stingingly fresh: Superhoe; Seven Ways of Killing Kylie Jenner.

Miriam Battye’s debut play fits into the latter category, and if its provisional-sounding title suggests that it’s something of a work in progress, it also suggests that the play’s subject – how millennial women negotiate relationships with men and each other – remains a work in progress too.

It begins as a conventional flat-share drama. Lou and Tosh, both twenty-something friends from school, live together in the sort of easy, affectionate companionship that suggests they can tell each other everything – except that, on listening closer, you realise that they only ever talk about sex and men.

Lou drops eye-popping descriptions of her many sexual encounters, while the resolutely single Tosh (Sex Education’s Tanya Reynolds) relays her violent dreams about sex, and is occasionally irritated that so much of Lou’s chat involves “c–k”.

Both hyper-literate, they often use the same words at the same time or finish each other’s sentences. Both, in a neat dollop of irony from Battye, also consider themselves “post boy”, determined to set outside the social “narrative” that insists women need to be needed. Lou is trying to absent herself during sex in order to convince herself that what is happening is not happening to her; Tosh wants nothing to do with men at all.