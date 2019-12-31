scarlett-moffatt-wows-fans-with-new-year’s-eve-before-and-after-snaps

Former I’m A Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt has stunned fans by sharing a before-and-after pic, showing what she looked like in 2010 and what she now looks like.

Scarlett, 29, found fame in Gogglebox in 2014 and saw her life completely change.

And now she has reflected on what a whirlwind decade it has been for her, showing what a difference 10 years makes.

She shared a pic on Instagram of when she was 19, comparing herself to one from this year looking glam and sophisticated.

So many highs and lows, I wish I could have told 19-year-old me to just trust that life has a plan and it’ll all work out in the end.

She captioned the image: “Wow near enough a whole decade between these photos. Time goes so quick. So many highs and lows, I wish I could have told 19-year-old me to just trust that life has a plan and it’ll all work out in the end.

“My New Year resolutions this year are to spend even more time with loved ones, to learn how to drive, to be healthier and put better food into my body as it’s getting old now, dance more and not worry so much about other people’s negative opinions.

“Thanks to everyone who is always so supportive of me and who follow my little life journey. I honestly love you all and I hope you all have an amazing 2020!!”

It wasn’t long before many of her two million followers got in touch to express their shock at the amazing transformation.

“The difference between a girl and a woman! Best wishes for the next decade!” one said.

Another wrote: “You’re like a fine wine get better with age.”

“Lovely person you come across so very genuine too xx Both photos are gorgeous HNY to you and your family,” a third said.

Finally, one follower commented: “Wow Scarlett! I remember those eyebrows at Limes Court! Happy New Year lovely.”

Scarlett ended the year on a high, but had her bumpy bits in 2019.

In November, she spoke about being axed from Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

She left a cryptic Instagram message saying, “Your value doesn’t decrease based on someone’s inability to see your worth.”

She was also hit by fat-shaming trolls when she appeared on Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice.

