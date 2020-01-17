scarlett-moffatt-‘loses-another-tv-job-as-she’s-replaced-by-stacey-solomon-on-itv-show’

Telly fave and former I’m A Celeb winner Scarlett Moffatt has reportedly lost another TV job.

Gogglebox star Scarlett, 30, will no longer be team captain on ITV2’s CelebAbility.

The Sun reports that Scarlett, who revealed that she was being replaced by Emily Atack in last year’s I’m A Celebrity: Extra Camp, will be replaced by Loose Women star Stacey Solomon, 30, on the gameshow.

Scarlett landed the role last year and said: “I’m so excited, can’t wait to get started today and to meet my team and just to have loads of fun.”

But now Stacey is set to join the show, taking her place alongside boyfriend Joe Swash.

Stacey has taken Scarlett’s place on CelebAbility (Credit: ITV)

Love Island’s Iain Stirling, who hosts the series, was full of praise for Stacey.

“She is just brilliant. She is an absolute professional, an absolute charmer and a joy to work with.

“It’s been a real honour actually. TV royalty!”

Scarlett was axed from Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

Scarlett also got the chop from Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Describing it as her ‘dream job’ things didn’t go as smoothly as she would’ve liked.

Reports suggest that she was never on a rolling contract.

And losing her job was due to the channel changing the format of the show.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.