scarlett-johansson’s-black-widow-post-credit-scenes-leaked

Published: Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 13: 33 [IST]

A year ago Marvel Cinematic Universe’ phase three ended with the biggest release Avengers: Endgame and this year, we would have gotten to see Scarlett Johansson for the last time as Black Widow on the big screen. However the film’s release of pushed back due to the novel Coronavirus. Along with Tony Stark’s sacrifice as Iron Man in the film, MCU also lost the infamous Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) as Black Widow. While Endgame didn’t do justice to her sacrifice, fans were hoping to see the upcoming film make up for it. Since the release has been pushed indefinitely, fans are currently trying to make do with leaks and fan theories turning up on the internet. According to a recent report, the details of the post-credit scene of Black Widow have surfaced online. The film will have one mid-credit scene and one post-credit. If you don’t wish to read any spoilers we just you skip right to the end. The post-credit scene is set to feature Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye in the present, possibly a while after Endgame. He can be seen standing beside Natasha’s grave with his kids. The scene is set to confirm Scarlett Johanson’s exit as the Black Widow from the franchise which will also give fans the much-needed closure. The mid-credit scene, on the other hand, is said to share a major twist on the storyline that, if true, could affect the entire phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The reported stated that the mid-credit scene will reveal that Yelena Belova (Natasha’s sister) was working with Taskmaster all along. There is been no confirmation if these reports from the studio or the filmmaker. Even if it is unclear if these reports are true or not, they have introduced interesting plot points for the superhero universe which fans will have to make do with until he film releases. Coronavirus: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Release Pushed Until August The Witcher Actor Henry Cavill To Enter MCU With Captain Marvel 2?