scarlett-johansson-and-colin-jost-don’t-care-the-world’s-watching-as-they-dish-pda-at-golden-globes

Scarlett Johansson and fiancé Colin Jost shared a rare moment of public affection as they arrived on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards – and we vote it the most adorable display from a Hollywood couple on the night.

The 35-year-old Hollywood star – who was nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture for Marriage Story – wore a strapless red gown as she went in for a kiss with Saturday Night Live comedian Jost, who looked dashing in a black tux.

The couple confirmed their engagement in May last year, and, while promoting Noah Baumbach’s latest film, Johansson called Jost the ‘love of my life’ during her opening SNL monologue. ‘I just want to say that this place means so much to me,’ she told the audience during her guest appearance last month. ‘I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here.’

Johansson divorced French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2017, with whom she has five-year-old daughter Rose, and was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010.

At the 77th annual ceremony last night, the Avengers: Endgame actress lost out to Renee Zellwegger, who won for her performance in biopic Judy. Nominees also included Charlize Theron for Bombshell, Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, and Saoirse Ronan for Little Women. Her Marriage Story co-star Adam Driver lost out to Joker’s Joaquin Phoenix for best performance by an actor in a motion picture.

Backstage, Johansson reunited with her Avengers co-star Chris Evans.

Speaking about her own experience of marriage while discussing her Netflix movie which chronicles a painful divorce, the star disclosed to Vanity Fair: ‘The idea of building a family, making a family, and having that work, I like that idea. I think that would be wonderful. I’ve always wanted that. I wanted that also in my marriage to my daughter’s father as well. It just wasn’t the right person. But I like that idea…I mean, the first time I got married I was 23 years old.

‘I didn’t really have an understanding of marriage. Maybe I kind of romanticized it, I think, in a way. It’s a different part of my life now. I feel like I’m in a place in my life, I feel I’m able to make more active choices. I’m more present, I think, than I’ve been before.’

Golden Globes 2020: Full Winners’ List SPECIAL AWARDS: Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television: Ellen DeGeneres Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement in Film: Tom Hanks FILM CATEGORIES: Best Motion Picture: Drama – 1917 Best Motion Picture: Comedy/Musical – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Performance by Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama – Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama – Renee Zellwegger (Judy) Best Performance by Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Awkwafina (The Farewell) Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy – Taron Egerton (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture – Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) Best Original Score – Motion Picture – Joker Best Director – Motion Picture – Sam Mendes (1917) Best Screenplay – Motion Picture – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Best Original Song – Motion Picture – I’m Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman) Best Performance by an Actress: Supporting Role in A Motion Picture – Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Best Animated Feature Film – Missing Link Best Foreign-Language Film – Parasite TV CATEGORIES Best Television Series: Drama – Succession Best Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Fleabag Best Actor: Television Series Musical or Comedy – Ramy Youssef (Ramy) Best Actor: Miniseries or Television Film – Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice) Best Supporting Actor: Drama – Stellan Skarsgaard (Chernobyl) Best Actress Television Series: Musical or Comedy – Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) Best Actor Television Series: Drama – Brian Cox (Succession) Best Supporting Actress: Miniseries or Television Film: Patricia Arquette (The Act) Best Actress: Television Series Drama – Olivia Colman (The Crown) Best Actress: Miniseries or Television Film – Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Best Miniseries or Television Film – Chernobyl





