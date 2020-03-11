scandal-costs-bulldogs-new-$2-million-sponsor

The Bulldogs schoolgirl sex scandal has cost the club a $2 million major sponsorship deal with family restaurant chain Rashays, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The Bulldogs were on the cusp of announcing their deal with the restaurant, following their long-time sponsor Kia taking up an offer to be the Brisbane Broncos sponsor this year.

Details behind the reason why the Bulldogs stood down Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera

The report states the company had agreed to terms with the restaurant, but the club had to inform them of the of the action being taken against Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor after they invited school girls back to their hotel room, following a visit to a school in Port Macquarie before a trial match. The Bulldogs allowed Rashays to withdraw from the deal.

Bulldogs captain Josh Jackson the only player without a major sponsor on the front of the jersey. (Nine)

It’s understood jerseys with the company’s logo had already been designed for the team to wear in their first round clash against the Eels on Thursday night.

The jerseys were approved for manufacturing on Monday and were sent off to be printed, with some sent to Rashays.

Canterbury had been on the look out for a major sponsor in the offseason with captain Josh Jackson appearing at last week’s NRL launch as the only club representative wearing a jersey without a sponsor.

It is not the first time that the Bulldogs have lost a sponsor, with the Mad Monday behaviour of players in 2018 seeing Jaycar leave after a decade with the club.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill said the players didn’t live up to the values and morals of the “family club”.