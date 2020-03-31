‘scandal’-alum-dan-bucatinsky-signs-with-gersh-agency

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Dan Bucatinsky has signed with Gersh for acting. The move comes as Bucatinsky, who won a guest actor Emmy for his portrayal of James Novak on ABC’s Scandal, returns to the network as a series regular on comedy series The Baker and the Beauty.

Actor, writer, producer and author Bucatinsky co-starred in the Jennifer Lopez romantic comedy film Second Act and was seen on stage as the lead of the Los Angeles production of Quack at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.

His other television credits include 24: Legacy, Marry Me, Will & Grace, Superstore, Grey’s Anatomy, Friends, Weeds, Curb Your Enthusiasm as well as HBOs cult hit The Comeback and Showtime’s Web Therapy, which he produced with longtime producing partner, Lisa Kudrow, through their company Is or Isn’t Entertainment. They are also the longtime producers of the Emmy winning docuseries Who Do You Think You Are?, which will return to its original network NBC for its 11th season, and game show 25 Words Or Less, which is heading into its second season, hosted by Meredith Vieira.

Bucatinsky’s film roles include Steven Spielberg’s The Post, Under The Tuscan Son and The Opposite of Sex. He was also the writer, producer and star of All Over The Guy, released by Lionsgate in 2001, and the author of the best-seller, Does This Baby Make Me Look Straight.

Bucatinsky continues to be repped by Principal Entertainment and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light. Is or Isn’t Entertainment remains repped by CAA.