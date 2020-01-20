scale-of-online-hate-revealed-as-social-media-cited-in-13,000-crime-reports

More than 13,000 suspected crimes linked to social media sites were reported to police in a three-year period, it can be revealed.

On average, the PSNI receives 12 reports of crime every day that mention Facebook or Twitter.

Concerns over the misuse of social media have come to the fore in recent times, with an escalation in cyber-bullying and trolling.

Now figures obtained by this newspaper give an insight into the scale of the problem.

Between 2016 and 2018, a total of 13,477 crime reports to the PSNI contained mentions of either Facebook or Twitter.

An MP who was targeted by online trolls believes many people do not report abuse to police, and suggested the figure could actually be much higher.

Police said an incident report does not always equate to a crime, but they urged the public to be mindful online – especially on social media.