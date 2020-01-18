scale-of-mystery-chinese-virus-‘underestimated’-amid-warnings-thousands-are-infected

A mystery virus that killed two people and prompted airport screenings is likely to have infected far more people than officials have suggested, scientists are warning.

Authorities in China say 45 people have contracted a viral pneumonia that emerged in Wuhan, but UK experts estimate the figure is closer to 1,700.

The disease broke out last month and has already crossed the ocean with cases detected in Japan and Thailand.

At least a half-dozen countries in Asia have started screening incoming airline passengers from central China as well as several US states, amid fears of a global epidemic.

Chinese officials linked the viral infections to a Wuhan seafood and wildlife market, but some who fell ill did not visit it.

A study from Imperial College London has warned that human-to-human transmission may be a possible cause of the disease, with 1,723 thought to have contracted it by January 12.

Professor Neil Ferguson said he did not wish to be alarmist but admitted he was ‘substantially more concerned’ than he was a week ago.

He told the BBC: ‘ ‘For Wuhan to have exported three cases to other countries would imply there would have to be many more cases than have been reported.’

The cause of the pneumonia has been traced to a new type of coronavirus that has previously caused hysteria after spreading across southern China.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold.

In 2002 a deadly strain of this disease spread to more than two dozen countries in Asia, killing nearly 800 people.

Little is known about the new virus, but symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

With Chinese new year just around the corner, many tourists from the country are expected to travel overseas to celebrate, prompting fears it will spread further.

Wuhan city’s health commission confirmed a second death this week, a 69-year-old man who fell ill on Dec. 31 and died Wednesday.

They said no related cases have been found after testing people who have been in close contact with those infected.