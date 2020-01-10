sc-orders-j&k-govt-to-review-internet-lockdown,-restrictive-orders-within-7-days

Jammu & Kashmir’s First Eid Celebrations Amid tensions













The Supreme Court on Friday, January 10, directed the Jammu and Kashmir government to review all restrictive orders related to the suspension of the internet in the region within a week.

“Internet suspension without any particular duration and indefinitely is a violation of Telecom Rules,” the court said.

Indian security personnel stands guard in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.Reuters

A three-judge SC bench, comprising Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai, had on November 27 reserved judgment on a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of Kashmir following the abrogation the special status granted to the erstwhile state of J&K through Article 370.