“saying-goodbye,”-yes,-the-crime-thriller-‘how-to-get-away-with-murder’-will-bid-goodbye-to-viewers-after-season-6

The 6th and the last season of ABC’s ‘How to get away with Murder’ got aired in September 2019 and is expected to end by May 2020. The season ends on a note of amaze where the FBI with the help of am unknown informant gets to Annalise. Despite ardent efforts of Asher, Michaela figures out that the unknown informant was none other than him. The show ends with the Asher’s demise.

Is the 7th season happening?

Understanding the haste created in viewers mind regarding the release as the trailer isn’t out yet for a new season, it is confirmed that there will be no season 7, sadly. The show will return with remaining episodes of the Season 6 in April.

When is the show expected to be released?

As per the information, the finalized release date the 2nd of April. Fans yet await the final trailer to get internal satisfaction.

What all actors/actresses do we surely know would be a part of the season?

The confirmed performers/cast for the upcoming season are Viola Davis seen as playing Annalise Keating, Billy Brown in the role of Proud Marry, Dexter as Nate Lahey and many more.

An outlook on the expected storyline

The second half of the 6th season will show how Annalise was murdered. The runner.of the show, Pete Nowalk made it public that for him the last thing that he viewed his show as was the death of Annalise and since that done, the story would only revolve around the background of her death. He jokingly said that no more seasons means no more deaths, a sigh of relief for a few.

Truth behind Benny’s son- the most asked question!

The story works on a thriller turn where the long awaited answer to ‘Who’s Benny’s real son’ would be touched upon. A new character James is hoped to pop up and regarding himself as Benny’s son. This season indeed shows a bad time for Benny as not only did he lose his child from his shelter but also figures out how his family had been doing nothing more than lying to him all this while when he turns upto his sister, Julie in doubt.

How does James find out the reality?

Upon interrogation, he realizes that his own sister was the kidnapper of his son and upon a deep search realizes that their father had forced Julie into communicating with the hospital that the kid was hers.

The show that ran successfully and delivered six fabulous seasons is ultimately closing its curtains down. The news is bound to leave fans upset but like the saying goes, “all good things must come to an end,” the show is coming to its desired end as well. However, it promises to leave thrilled beyond their wits the arrival of upcoming episodes from season 6.