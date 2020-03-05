saved-by-the-bell-revival-at-peacock:-everything-to-know

Now Playing

Look out, preppies. A new chapter of Saved by the Bell is finally happening, after years of rumors and delays. The sequel will feature Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprising their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, is headed to Peacock, the new NBCU-owned streaming service launching in the spring. Of course, a project this big and — hello! –excitingwill undergo some big changes and tweaks before it sees the light of day. Here’s everything we know about the revival of the classic NBC high school sitcom, which ran from 1989 to 1993 before spawning two spin-offs and a pair of TV movies.Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!Zack is now the governor of California: In the updated Saved by the Bell, Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) is a major politician, but he’s in for a crisis after “closing too many low-income high schools.” To clean it up, Governor Morris decides to send a bunch of students to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High — and the new students give the privileged Bayside students a much-needed and hilarious reality check.

Although Gosselaar, who currently stars on ABC’s Mixed-ish, previously indicated that he hadn’t been contacted about returning to the role, he later confirmed that he would indeed appear in a few episodes of the revival. Zack is just as messy as ever. According Gosselaar, Zack won’t be much different from the troublesome teen we got to know in the original series. The revival will see him “being a little offensive and sort of not being on the right side of things,” the actor told TV Line, noting that the Peacock series is much more current.

As previously mentioned, Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez are reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A. C. Slater — the "It" couple at Bayside High for much of the show's run. There's no word yet on whether other series regulars like Tiffani Thiessen, Dustin Diamond, Lark Voorhies, or Dennis Haskins will return, but Lopez's behind-the-scenes video from the set proves that the series will welcome back Ed Alonzo as the hip diner's owner, Max. There will be a ton of new faces: Given the updated plot, which involves an influx of new students, the sequel series is set to welcome plenty of newcomers to the franchise. In January, Peacock announced the comedy had found its first new lead in Champions alum Josie Totah, who will play the sharp-tongued cheerleader Lexie. The rest of the new teens were revealed by The Hollywood Reporter: The Maze Runner's Dexter Darden will play DeVante, a "mysterious loner" who's looking for a fresh start at Bayside; The 40-Year Old Version's Haskiri Velazquez will play Daisy, a "smart, ambitious sophomore"; Roswell, New Mexico's Mitchell Hoog will play Zack Morris' privileged son Mac Morris; Alycia Pascual-Pena will play Daisy's "ultra-competitive" best friend Aisha; and Empire's Belmont Cameli will play Jessie Spano's sensitive jock son Jamie. The tone might be a little different… and fresh: Tracey Wigfield, who worked on 30 Rock and created Great News, has been tapped to provide a new take on show, so it's not hard to imagine SBTB to having at least some of the wacky and wild feeling of those zany comedies. Original producers Peter Engel and Franco Bario will both serve as executive producers too. Saved By the Bell is available to stream on Hulu.