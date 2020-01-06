Save £1,378 in a year with this bingo money challenge

If you struggle with saving, a money challenge is the perfect way to get you motivated.
Earlier this week, we brought you the £5 challenge that gets you £6,890 by the end of the year, and the week-by-week challenge where you save a different amount every day, every week of the year.
But if you struggle to commit to an ever-increasing amount, the bingo saving challenge might be a good one for you.
If you manage to complete it, you’ll have a total of £1,378.
All you’ll need is the table below and the idea is that each week, you tick off one of the numbers until you hit bingo.
Each square has a number ranging from £1 to £52. It might be a good idea to pick up higher numbers when you have plenty of money in the bank, like just after payday.
But when you’re skint, you can still tick off a number by choosing one of the lower amounts.
It also means that one week you can choose a higher amount and the next a slightly lower amount so you aren’t facing months where you have to put a huge amount away all in one go.
You need to choose a different one for every week of the year.
You could also try keeping a list of the amounts on your phone and ticking them, crossing them off or deleting them from the list as you pay them into your savings account.
Choose a specific day to move the money over – for example, if you start today, move the money every Sunday from now on.
By the end of the year, you’ll have built up a tidy sum, which is perfect for a holiday or all your Christmas spending.
