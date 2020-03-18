Savannah Guthrie Streams The Today Show From Her Basement After Falling Ill During Coronavirus Pandemic

March 18, 2020
savannah-guthrie-streams-the-today-show-from-her-basement-after-falling-ill-during-coronavirus-pandemic



Charisse Van Horn


Mar 18, 2020 12: 34 PM PDT


Source: Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Savannah  Guthrie, the Today Show host, anchored from her basement after falling ill and choosing to self-isolate during the Coronavirus pandemic. It’s important to remember that most people who get the Coronavirus or Covid-19 will recover well and without outside medical assistance. In an abundance of caution and following the advice from experts Savannah did the right thing and stayed home, rather than exposing her co-workers and others to the virus. Sharing an update on her official Instagram account, where she has over 872,000 followers, SAvannah explained that she was going to film from her basement! In other photos, she showed that her husband was pitching in as a technician and producer.

Savannah Guthrie shared the following message as she revealed she had been sick with a sore throat and had the sniffles. A sore throat and runny nose are some of the symptoms of the Coronavirus, along with a dry cough, general malaise, and fever.

Hi everybody! Well, this will be a first. I’m going to be anchoring TODAY from my house! In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose. This was the advice of NBC’s superb medical team and my bosses. I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time – but during these days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us. #loveyourneighbor


So see you tomorrow on TODAY – from my basement!

Savannah isn’t the only news anchor who is under self-quarantine due to the Coronavirus as Katie Couric also revealed that she is self-isolating after coming in contact with Rick Cotton who later tested positive for Coronavirus. Savannah shared more photos from her basement stream.

Were you surprised to see Savannah Guthrie working from home and streaming from her basement? Have you had to make radical readjustments to your life and work due to the Coronavirus pandemic? Savannah hasn’t mentioned whether or not she is going to take a Coronavirus test.

Savannah’s fans are wishing her a speedy recovery and are hoping she has a mild cold and doesn’t have Coronavirus.


